Sears (0-3) allowed five runs on six hits over 5.1 innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Yankees.

Sears looked strong to begin his outing with four scoreless frames. He gave up a two-run shot to Oswaldo Cabrera in the fifth followed by two more homers in the sixth. Sears has now allowed 10 long balls in 37.1 innings, resulting in an unsightly 5.54 ERA. Still searching for his first win of the year, he's expected to face the Rangers at home this weekend.