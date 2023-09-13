Sears (5-11) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings against the Astros. He struck out three.

After allowing a run in the opening frame, Sears settled in and held the potent Astros offense to just one additional tally over his final five innings. The 27-year-old southpaw has now won three straight starts, allowing three runs over 17 innings in that span. Sears' ERA is down to 4.45 on the season with a 1.23 WHIP and 144:45 K:BB through 29 starts (157.2 innings). He'll look to keep it rolling in his next start, currently scheduled for early next week against Seattle.