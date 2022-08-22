Sears (5-0) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk over five innings in a 5-3 victory over the Mariners. He struck out three.

Sears was sharp again Sunday, allowing just one run to score, a solo shot off the bat of Mitch Haniger in the third inning. The rookie needed just 79 pitches to complete five innings as he earned his second win with the A's and fifth on the season. While he sports a 1.93 ERA, his 4.54 xFIP entering Sunday suggests regression is likely to follow. He next lines up to face the Yankees this weekend.