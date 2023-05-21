Sears allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over six innings in a no-decision against Houston on Saturday.

Sears' outing got off to a rough start when he allowed two first-inning runs, but he rebounded from there and held Houston scoreless for the following five frames. The southpaw finished with his third quality start of the campaign and didn't allow any homers for just the second time this season. Sears posted an uninspiring 6.23 ERA over five starts in April, but he's been much better in May, recording a 3.57 ERA through four starts. Though he's yet to record a win this season, Sears is beginning to pick up steam as a fantasy option in deeper leagues, with his 9.4 K/9 being particularly enticing.