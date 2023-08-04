Sears (2-8) took the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five batters over five innings.

Of the six hits Sears allowed, five went for extra bases, but the Dodgers managed to score just twice while he was in the game. Despite keeping Oakland in the contest, the left-hander got little run support and took his eighth loss of the season. Sears has been better than his record indicates-- his 4.07 ERA is far from disastrous, and he's posted seven quality starts across 22 outings -- but such is the fate of a starting pitcher on one of the league's worst offensive teams. Wins aren't likely to start coming in abundance for Sears, but he's not entirely off the fantasy radar, as he's provided some positive stats this season. For instance, his 1.08 WHIP ranks 10th among qualified MLB pitchers, ahead of more heralded hurlers such as Logan Webb, Zac Gallen and Spencer Strider.