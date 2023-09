Sears (5-13) yielded two runs on six hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Detroit.

Sears gave up a two-run single to Spencer Torkelson in the third inning but looked solid otherwise. Sears has given up two or fewer runs in four of his last five starts, posting a 2.93 ERA during that stretch. For the year, he owns a 4.49 ERA and a 157:51 K:BB through 168.1 frames. Sears' next outing is lined up to be on the road against the Angels.