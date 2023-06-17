Sears (1-4) allowed four runs on four hits over seven innings Friday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Philadelphia.

Sears coughed up four runs on three homers in what was otherwise a pretty strong outing Friday. It was his second straight start without issuing a walk after allowing five free passes to the Pirates on June 5. The 27-year-old southpaw is now sporting a 4.24 ERA while yielding 17 homers through 76.1 frames this season. Sears will carry an impressive 72:16 K:BB into his next outing, which is projected to be next week in Cleveland.