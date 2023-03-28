Sears has made the Athletics' Opening Day roster, but whether he'll serve as a starter or reliever is yet to be clarified, Ben Ross of MLB.com reports.

Both Sears and Adam Oller (illness) will open the regular season with the big club after each garnered experience as starters and relievers during their rookie 2022 campaigns. If the decision on which of the two will open in the rotation would be based solely on last season's numbers, Sears would be the clear-cut choice -- his 6-3 record and 3.86 ERA was exponentially better than Oller's respective 2-8 and 6.30 figures in those categories. However, Sears was shakier this spring, posting an 0-1 mark and 5.19 ERA in 17.1 Cactus League frames. The revelation on who'll get the starting call may not come for several days, as the first turn in the rotation that would go to either Sears or Oller isn't slated to come until Tuesday, April 4.