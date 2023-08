Sears (2-9) allowed four runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out six over four innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Rangers.

Sears had gone at least five innings in each of his last six appearances before falling short of the mark Tuesday. The Rangers tagged him for three runs in the fourth inning. The southpaw is now at a 4.23 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 117:29 K:BB through 125.2 innings over 23 starts this season. He's projected for a road start in St. Louis next week.