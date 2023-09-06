Sears (4-11) earned the win Wednesday, allowing a run on four hits and four walks over five innings in a 5-2 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out three.

Sears dealt with frequent traffic Wednesday, but he managed to hold Toronto to just one run through five innings, earning his second straight win. The 27-year-old Sears has now allowed just two runs in 11 innings over his last two outings after surrendering 13 runs in his prior two starts (10 innings). Overall, the southpaw sports a 4.51 ERA with a 1.23 WHIP and 141:43 K:BB across 28 starts (151.2 innings) this season. Sears is currently lined up for a tough road matchup with the Astros in his next outing.