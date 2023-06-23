Sears (1-5) took the loss Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over seven innings against the Guardians. He struck out eight.

Sears retired the first 11 batters he faced before giving up a single to Jose Ramirez with two outs in the fourth inning. He would get out of the inning unscathed but wasn't so lucky in the fifth, leaving a sweeper up in the zone on his first pitch to Josh Bell, who then launched it 430 feet into the left field stands. Both of the runs against the lefty came in the fifth inning and he actually did a great job of mixing up his pitches over his seven frames before being dealt the tough loss. Sears' eight strikeouts on the afternoon were the second most he's recorded in a start this season and he's now gone seven innings in two straight, posting a 15:1 K:BB ratio over that span.