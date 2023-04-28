Sears (0-2) took the loss against the Angels on Thursday, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 4.1 innings.

Sears made it through two scoreless innings before Los Angeles hung a five-spot on him in the third frame. The big blow was a three-run home run off the bat of Brandon Drury, which was the seventh homer Sears has given up across five starts this season. The southpaw turned some heads with 11 punchouts over six innings against Texas his previous time out, but he fell back to earth with just four strikeouts Thursday. Sears has mostly failed to impress as a full-time starter this season, posting a 6.23 ERA and 1.23 WHIP through 26 frames.