Sears did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. He struck out three.

Sears pitched well overall but was punished by the long ball in Sunday's outing. The 27-year-old allowed a solo blast to Tommy Pham in the second to get the scoring started for the Mets. He eventually retired 13 straight batters before allowing another solo home run in the sixth, this time to Francisco Lindor to put the Mets back up 2-1. Sears earned his first quality start in three tries this season and now sits at a 4.60 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and a 12:2 K:BB over 15.2 innings. He's tentatively lined up to face the Rangers on the road next weekend.