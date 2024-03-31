Sears (0-1) was charged with loss Saturday versus Cleveland after he surrendered five runs on six hits and two walks across 3.2 innings. He struck out one.

The left-hander gave up two runs in the second inning and fell apart in the fourth, as the Guardians tallied three more runs on two singles, a double, a sacrifice fly and a hit-by-pitch before he was lifted. Sears generated nine swinging strikes and needed 83 pitches to record just 11 outs, with Cleveland fouling off 20 pitches. The 28-year-old was Oakland's most reliable rotation piece last season with a 4.54 ERA in 32 starts, and his fantasy utility will likely be limited in 2024 with wins at a premium, barring a significant improvement in his effectiveness.