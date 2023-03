Sears is lined up to start for the Athletics on Tuesday against the Guardians, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sears appears to have won the No. 5 spot in Oakland's season-opening starting rotation, as Adam Oller and Adrian Martinez are listed as available relievers in Thursday night's Opening Day game versus the Angels. Sears, 27, posted a 4.69 ERA and 36:18 K:BB in 48 innings last year with the A's after being acquired from the Yankees in the Frankie Montas trade.