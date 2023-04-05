Sears didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Guardians after allowing three runs in 4.2 innings on eight hits. He walked one and struck out five.

Sears didn't give up a run in the third, but gave up two in the fourth including a solo homer to Gabriel Arias. He was pulled in the fifth after giving up an RBI double to Jose Ramirez, but the Athletics were able to come back to win to prevent Sears from picking up the loss. It also wasn't a very efficient start for the southpaw, as he needed 98 pitches to get the 14 outs. Sears has a scheduled start Monday against the Orioles, and isn't a recommended option for that outing.