Sears gave up four runs on five hits and two walks over six frames in Friday's win over Texas. He struck out 11 and did not factor in the decision.

An ugly first inning put a damper on an impressive outing by Sears. All four runs allowed came during that frame, including Jonah Heim's three-run blast. Sears' 11 strikeouts and 17 whiffs both flew by his previous career highs of seven and 12, respectively. He's now sporting a 23:4 K:BB with six homers allowed through four starts. Sears is projected for a road matchup with the Angels next week.