Sears allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out two over six innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Tuesday.

Sears was able to limit the damage to a Kevin Pillar solo home run in the third inning. After throwing just 59 pitches in his last outing, Sears was back up to 90 pitches (59 strikes) Tuesday. He's allowed just four runs over his last 22.1 innings spanning four starts, but he remains in search of his first win of the campaign. The southpaw has a 4.37 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 54:11 K:BB over 59.2 innings through 11 starts this season. Sears is projected to make his next start on the road in Pittsburgh.