Sears did not allow a run on two hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings Saturday against the Mariners.

Sears did not give up an extra-base hit after righty Adam Oller allowed three runs in the first inning during his outing as an opener. The lefty has struggled mightily during his last seven outings, recording a 6.06 ERA and 1.65 WHIP over 32.2 innings. This was the third quality start of the 26-year-old rookie's career.