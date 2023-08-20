Sears (2-10) allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Orioles.

Across four starts in August, Sears has yielded 16 runs over 18 innings, though he's had three tough matchups in that span. Sunday marked the first time in five starts he's given up multiple home runs, though one was an inside-the-park shot from Jorge Mateo. Sears is now at a 4.61 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 127:35 K:BB through 134.2 innings through 25 starts this season. He's lined up for a road outing against the White Sox in his next appearance.