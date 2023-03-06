Sears has allowed five earned runs on eight hits over 4.2 innings while recording six strikeouts across his first two Cactus League starts.

The left-hander is competing for a spot in the starting rotation after turning in a solid 6-3 record, 3.86 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 17 appearances (11 starts) as a rookie in 2022. Jack McGruder of MLB.com reports Sears has been working at refining his slider all offseason and used it very effectively against the Cubs in Thursday's start; all three runs allowed by Sears came off his fastball, while the southpaw racked up two strikeouts of Eric Hosmer and induced an inning-ending double play from Cody Bellinger with the slider.