Sears allowed two earned runs on five hits over five innings in a Cactus League loss to the Cubs on Thursday. He struck out three and hit a batter.

The left-hander opened spring with five scoreless, one-hit innings across his first two Cactus League appearances, and although he's allowed a total of three runs over his next two turns, those have come across eight frames. Even more encouraging is the fact Sears now has recorded 13 strikeouts while issuing just one walk, and he appears to be almost built up for the start of the season after his extended time on the mound Thursday.