Sears didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 11-7 win over the Yankees, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

The southpaw did serve up a solo shot to Aaron Judge in the fourth inning but otherwise held a potent New York lineup in check, tossing 50 of 82 pitches for strikes before exiting. Sears has given up two runs or fewer in five straight starts, and through 45 innings on the season he sports a 2.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 36:7 K:BB. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in San Francisco.