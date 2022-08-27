Sears (5-1) allowed three runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out three over six innings, taking the loss versus the Yankees on Friday.

Sears did the bare minimum for a quality start, the first of his big-league career. Unfortunately, he also allowed a season-high three runs, which came on an Aaron Judge home run in the fifth inning. The four walks and eight hits were also season highs for Sears, who held his own against the team that traded him at the deadline for Frankie Montas. Sears owns a 2.28 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB through 43.1 innings across 11 outings (six starts) between the A's and the Yankees this year. He's projected for a favorable road start versus the Nationals next week.