Sears allowed a run on three hits and struck out one over five innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Thursday.

Sears threw just 59 pitches (40 strikes), but Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports this was likely a tactical decision rather than anything influenced by injuries, as the Athletics didn't want Sears to go a third time through the order. The lone blemish on his line was a Ty France solo shot in the first inning, making this his third straight start where he allowed three runs or fewer. Sears lowered his season ERA to 4.70 with a 1.10 WHIP and 52:10 K:BB through 53.2 innings over 10 starts. He's projected for a challenging home start versus Atlanta next week.