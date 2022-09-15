Sears gave up five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three batters in a no-decision versus Texas on Wednesday.

Sears made it through a scoreless first inning before giving up four runs in the second and another in the third. The big blow against him was a three-run homer off the bat of Marcus Semien that gave Texas its first lead. Though Sears exited the game down four runs, he avoided a second straight loss thanks to a ninth-inning Oakland comeback. The southpaw has had a rough go of late, allowing 11 earned runs and five homers over six innings across his past two starts.