Sears (4-5) took the loss Thursday against Seattle, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out eight.

Sears turned in his fifth quality start of the season Thursday and tied his season high in strikeouts. However, the A's offense mustered up just two hits and didn't score, leaving the left-hander in the loss column for the third time in his last four appearances. While Sears missed plenty of bats, he located just 60 of his 101 pitches in the strike zone and hit a pair of batters. Overall, Sears owns a 3.93 ERA and 1.09 WHIP through 73.1 innings this season. He's scheduled to face the Padres in San Diego on Tuesday.