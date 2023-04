Sears (0-1) took the loss Monday, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk over five innings against the Orioles. He struck out four.

Sears struggled to find the strike zone and threw only 55 of his 90 pitches for strikes. He gave up a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning and a solo shot in the third before exiting with a 3-1 deficit. Sears has surrendered six runs on 11 hits while fanning nine and issuing two walks over his first 9.2 innings of the 2023 campaign.