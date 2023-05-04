Sears did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing four hits and two walks over six scoreless innings in a 7-2 loss to Seattle. He struck out seven.

Sears turned in his first scoreless outing of the season, but Oakland's bullpen couldn't finish the job. This was an excellent rebound game for the southpaw after allowing 6 runs over 4.1 innings on April 27th against the Angels. While the 27-year-old hasn't been elite, he does sport a stingy 1.19 WHIP so far this season. Sears is tentatively slated to face the Yankees in his next start.