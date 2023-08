Sears yielded three run on six hits and four walks over five innings in Monday's loss to the Cardinals. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Sears allowed one run through four innings before coughing up a two-run shot to Paul Goldschmidt in the fifth. Sears has coughed up seven runs in his last two starts, raising his ERA to 4.27. In six starts since the All-Star break, he's registered a 5.23 ERA. Sears' next outing is projected to be at home against the Orioles.