Sears will be available behind opener Adam Oller during Saturday's game against Seattle, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Sears was initially listed as the starting pitcher for Saturday's matchup, but the team will give Oller some work to begin the game after he was reinstated from the injured list Friday. Sears hasn't been particularly effective recently, posting a 10.43 ERA and 2.11 WHIP in 14.2 innings over his last four appearances.