Sears (5-12) allowed four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings to take the loss Monday versus the Mariners.

Sears had allowed a total of three runs over 17 innings across his first three starts in September, all of which were wins. He wasn't able to continue his success Monday, with Jose Caballero's two-run home run in the fourth inning being the biggest hit off Sears. The Oakland lefty is now at a 4.52 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 150:49 K:BB through 163.1 innings over 30 starts. He's lined up for a more favorable home start versus the Tigers over the weekend.