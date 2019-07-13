Profar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.

Making the start at second base and hitting eighth, Profar went back-to-back with Ramon Laureano in the second inning off White Sox starter Ivan Nova. Profar is up to 11 homers, 41 RBI and 35 runs scored in 80 games this season, but he's gone only 4-for-31 in his last 10 games. He lost the everyday second base job to Franklin Barreto, with Profar now serving a utility role more often than not as he tries to raise his .213 average.

More News
Our Latest Stories