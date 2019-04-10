Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Breaks out with five RBi
Profar went 4-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and five RBI in Tuesday's 13-2 win at Baltimore.
Profar entered the game 6-for-50 with zero RBI for the season, so the offensive explosion was certainly a welcome sight. The 26-year-old now owns a .182/.224/.291 slash line as he'll hopefully be able to build upon Tuesday's performance.
More News
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Swipes another bag in loss•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Puts in extra batting cage work•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Not in lineup•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Scuffling in early going•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: First base plans in flux?•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Works at first in exhibition•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...