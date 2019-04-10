Profar went 4-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and five RBI in Tuesday's 13-2 win at Baltimore.

Profar entered the game 6-for-50 with zero RBI for the season, so the offensive explosion was certainly a welcome sight. The 26-year-old now owns a .182/.224/.291 slash line as he'll hopefully be able to build upon Tuesday's performance.

