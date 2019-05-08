Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Carries offense in win
Profar went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Reds.
The struggling infielder gave Mike Fiers all the offensive support he would need as the right-hander tossed a no-hitter. Profar has now put together a modest five-game hitting streak, but Tuesday's extra-base hits were his first since April 17 and he has a long way to go to restore his fantasy value given his .193/.254/.319 slash line.
