Profar went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Reds.

The struggling infielder gave Mike Fiers all the offensive support he would need as the right-hander tossed a no-hitter. Profar has now put together a modest five-game hitting streak, but Tuesday's extra-base hits were his first since April 17 and he has a long way to go to restore his fantasy value given his .193/.254/.319 slash line.