Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Collects three hits
Profar went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Rangers.
Even after the three-hit day, Profar is just 12-for-56 (.214 average) with five extra-base hits in September. The 26-year-old utilityman owns an underwhelming .215/.296/.409 slash line in his first season with Oakland.
