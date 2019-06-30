Profar went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs in a win over the Angels on Saturday.

Profar had been mired in a 2-for-20 skid over his previous six games, but he managed to have an impact in the victory with his two-bagger and by scoring half of the Athletics' runs in the contest. Despite the recent struggles, Profar has actually enjoyed his best month of the season at the plate during June, hitting a respectable .267. Moreover, he's started to put good wood on the ball overall, lacing eight of his 14 doubles for the season since the calendar flipped and compiling 10 extra-base hits overall.