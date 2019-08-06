Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Day off Tuesday
Profar is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs.
Profar hit .143/.213/.262 over his last 15 games, though he did make a good amount of contact, striking out just five times. Chad Pinder will start at second base in his absence.
