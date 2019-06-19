Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Day off Wednesday
Profar is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Profar has hit .298/.333/439 in the month of June. He'll get a rest after making eight straight starts, with Chad Pinder entering the lineup at second base.
