Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Dealt to Oakland
Profar has been traded from the Rangers to the A's for an unspecified package as part of a three-team deal that also includes the Rays, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
This deal came out of nowhere, as it seemed like Profar was a lock to be the Rangers' Opening Day third baseman. Now he clearly profiles as Oakland's Opening Day second baseman. This won't change his fantasy outlook much -- he goes to a better lineup but a slightly worse park. The former No. 1 overall prospect in baseball hit .254/.335/.458 with 20 home runs and 10 steals in 594 plate appearances last year, and he could improve on that batting average, as his batted-ball profile suggests he deserved better than the .269 BABIP he posted.
