Profar went 3-for-4 with four RBI in Saturday's 11-2 win over the Mariners.

None of his hits went for extra bases but they were certainly extra timely, as he drove in runs with all three of them. Profar is doing his best to dig himself out of his early-season hole, and the utility player is now slashing .333/.375/.489 through 12 games in June with a homer, a steal, five runs and eight RBI.