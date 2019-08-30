Profar went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Royals.

Profar did the majority of his damage on a two-run home run in the fourth inning off Glenn Sparkman. It was his 17th homer of the season, but only his third since July 19. Though he's flashed spurts of productivity, Profar has put together a disappointing season, as indicated by his .214/.292/.406 line across 428 plate appearances.