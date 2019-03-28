Athletics' Jurickson Profar: First base plans in flux?
Profar may not spend as much time at first base in place of Matt Olson (hand) as originally planned in the wake of the Wednesday acquisition of Kendrys Morales from the Blue Jays, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.
Profar had initially been named as the starter at first base against right-handed pitching during Olson's season-opening absence, but those plans may now be at least slightly altered. While Morales has appeared in just 30 games over the last two seasons, he's logged 416 games (387 starts) there overall during his long career and recorded a .994 fielding percentage. Morales is also a natural fit at designated hitter, but the current owner of that role, Khris Davis, doesn't figure to get many days off this season if healthy.
