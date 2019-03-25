Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Goes deep in exhibition
Profar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in an exhibition win over the Giants on Sunday.
Profar's fourth-inning shot off Derek Rodriguez was his second round tripper of exhibition play overall. The versatile infielder is slated to spend time at first base against right-handed pitching during Matt Olson's extended absence due to a hand injury, and Sunday's production came in the wake of a two-game season-opening series versus the Mariners in Japan wherein he went 2-for-10 with a double and a run.
