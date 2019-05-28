Profar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 8-5 victory over the Angels.

Profar clubbed a two-run homer in the fourth inning to tie the game 3-3, and the Athletics would eventually emerge with their 10th straight win. The 26-year-old has struggled at the dish through the first two months of the season, slashing .192/.260/.363 in 49 games, though he does sit with eight homers and 30 RBI.

