Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Goes yard again in loss
Profar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to Minnesota on Thursday.
Profar launched a blast to right field off Kyle Gibson in the sixth inning to give Oakland a temporary two-run lead. The homer was his fourth in the last four games and brought his total to 14 on the season. Despite the power surge, the 26-year-old is still batting a meager .217 in 300 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Goes yard twice•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Blasts 11th homer•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Loses starting role•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Shifts to bench•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Crosses plate twice in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...