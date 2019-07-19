Profar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to Minnesota on Thursday.

Profar launched a blast to right field off Kyle Gibson in the sixth inning to give Oakland a temporary two-run lead. The homer was his fourth in the last four games and brought his total to 14 on the season. Despite the power surge, the 26-year-old is still batting a meager .217 in 300 at-bats this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories