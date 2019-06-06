Profar went 3-for-5 with a run-scoring single, an RBI double, another two-bagger and a run in a loss to the Angels on Wednesday.

It was another encouraging offensive surge for Profar, who's now 6-for-14 with Wednesday's pair of two-baggers, a home run and three RBI over his last three games. The infielder has been significantly underperforming at the plate for the majority of the season, but his current hot streak has at least served to get his average back up over the Mendoza Line to .206, equaling its highest point since Opening Day. It remains to be seen if Profar can keep his current momentum, but despite his struggles thus far, it's notable he's still been able to produce 18 extra-base hits (eight doubles, one triple, nine home runs) and 34 RBI across his 234 plate appearances.