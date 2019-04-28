Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Heads to bench
Profar is not in the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Profar will retreat to the bench for Sunday's series finale against the Blue Jays after drawing three consecutive starts. He continues to struggle with the bat, hitting just .162/.222/.273 through 108 plate appearances. Chad Pinder will draw the start at second base in his place.
More News
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Heads to bench•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Reaches Mendoza Line•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Heating up•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Breaks out with five RBI•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Swipes another bag in loss•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Puts in extra batting cage work•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...