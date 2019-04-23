Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Heads to bench
Profar is not in the lineup Tuesday against Texas.
Profar has received plenty of chances to play despite a poor start to the season in which he's hit .167/.208/.289 in 24 games. Tuesday's game is just the second this year in which he'll be on the bench. Chad Pinder starts at second base.
