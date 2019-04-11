Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Heating up
Profar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Orioles.
Profar took Dan Straily deep in the fourth inning to record his second home run of the season. He has now homered in consecutive games, accounting for all seven of his RBI this season in that span as well. Though he's still hitting an ugly .186/.226/.339, he's shown signs of life of late, providing hope that he can build off of his breakthrough performance last season.
